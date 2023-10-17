Investornewsbreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Expands Product Portfolio To Launch Evolve(TM) Soft Bait

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, today announced the launch of Evolve(TM) Soft Bait, a solution designed to reduce fertility in rats. According to the announcement, the minimum-risk solution is the first and only soft bait developed to control pest populations using a breakthrough technology that targets the rat population where it starts by restricting fertility through nonlethal methods.“Evolve(TM) was developed to offer customers a soft bait product that has similar efficacy to ContraPest(R), but in a format that is easier to deploy and predominantly used in the rodenticide market,” said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO.“Evolve(TM) is ideal for use by professionals in a format they can use daily in their integrated pest management programs, as well as being available to the consumer market through e-commerce or big box stores, which will expand our reach to a broader array of customers. The addition of Evolve(TM) to our portfolio of fertility control products will geometrically increase our addressable market.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is an expert in animal fertility control. The company's passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling animal pest populations. Keeping an inescapable truth in mind-that two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year-SenesTech invented ContraPest(R), the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve(TM) minimum risk soft bait. Its products fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be effective and sustainable. The company is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control. For more information about the company, visit .

