Investornewsbreaks LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR) Closes On $5.4M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQR House (NASDAQ: LQR) , a dynamic and forward-thinking e-commerce marketing company that intends to become the full-service digital marketing and brand development face of the alcoholic beverage space, has closed on a previously announced underwritten public offering. The offering was comprised of 28,421,053 shares of common stock offered at $0.19 per share. The public offering resulted in gross proceeds for the company of an estimated $5.4 million before deductions and expenses. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, acted as the sole book running manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House is a dynamic and forward-thinking e-commerce marketing company that intends to become the full-service digital marketing and brand development face of the alcoholic beverage space. Currently, LQR House has a key partnership with Country Wine & Spirits Inc. (“CWS”), granting the LQR House control over all marketing operations on CWSpirits, a large alcohol ecommerce platform. With a deep passion for the world of beverages, LQR House takes pride in curating marketing strategies aimed to elevate brands to new heights. Composed of a team of seasoned professionals, LQR House focuses on crafting marketing solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Through strategic partnerships, creative branding and digital prowess, LQR House intends to be at the forefront of the wine and spirits marketing landscape, making it the go-to choice for brands seeking to thrive in a competitive industry. For more information about the company, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN