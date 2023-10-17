Investornewsbreaks - Harcros Chemicals Inks LOI With Avadain To Manufacture Graphene

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Harcros Chemicals, a worldwide manufacturer of innovative and sustainable chemicals, has entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Avadain Inc., a graphene manufacturing technology licensing company. The agreement calls for Harcros to become the first company to commercially manufacture Avadain's signature graphene flakes, which can be used as an additive to make thousands of products better; the announcement also noted that Harcros has made an investment in Avadain.

Graphene was first isolated by two University of Manchester researchers - Andre Geim and Kostya Novoselov - in 2004; the duo won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics for demonstrating the properties of this 2D form of hexagonal carbon derived from graphite. Two hundred times stronger than steel with one million times the current density of copper, high-quality graphene is known for being the lightest, strongest and most electrically and thermally conductive material ever discovered.

Avadain has the only known technology to manufacture large, thin and nearly defect-free graphene flakes that can be used as an additive material in a wide range of applications. In the announcement, an Avadain representative noted that the company chose Harcros to become its first manufacturing partner to help“unleash the graphene revolution” and be in a position to supply a large and rapidly growing market.“There are many types of graphene materials,” said Harcros Chemicals vice president for business development Brad Walden in the press release.“Harcros wants to be in the forefront of supplying the market for large, thin and nearly defect free graphene flakes which can be used to make thousands of products better. . . . There are a range of uses for graphene based on the quality of the material. Harcros wants to take a first mover position by supplying the market for high-value, high-tech applications that require LTDF graphene flakes.”

About Harcros Chemicals

Harcros is a worldwide manufacturer of innovative and sustainable chemicals headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. For more information about the company, visit .

