World Gold Council Expects Q4 2023 To Exhibit Gold Market Turbulence

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The World Gold Council

predicts

that gold will experience market turbulence in Q4 2023. After a historic

gold-buying spree

by central banks propped up the precious metal's price, gold has seen its performance wane in recent months amid increasing inflation and higher interest rates.

Gold prices went down by 3.7% last month, the World Gold Council reports, and the organization expects market turbulence in the last quarter of the year to...

