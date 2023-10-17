Sweden Set To Build Special Prison Wards For Young Offenders

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Sweden is set to build special prison wards for young offenders in a bid to curb organized crime.

The wards will be in place by 2026 and tailored to offenders aged 15 to 17.

Currently, offenders who are too young to be imprisoned are sent to residential homes run by the Swedish National Board of Institutional Care (SiS), alongside children with other psychosocial problems such as drug abuse.

Several young criminals have recently escaped SiS, in certain cases with the assistance of individuals outside the prison armed with guns.

In one recent incident, a 16-year-old boy shot and killed a known gang leader in a busy shopping center in the southern city of Malmo.

So far this year, 42 people have been killed in gun violence in Sweden, and in many cases the victims and suspects were teenagers.

In the last twenty years, Sweden has seen an increase in gun crime. In a study of 23 European countries released in 2021, the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention found that Sweden had moved from the lowest number of shootings to the highest in the 2000-2019 period.

This trend has since continued, and the government has pledged to clamp down on gun violence.

