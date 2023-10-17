Bangladesh Sees September As Worst Month For Dengue Deaths


10/17/2023 11:03:23 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) September was the deadliest month for dengue fever in Bangladesh, where an average of 13 people died daily from the mosquito-borne disease.

In September, dengue claimed 396 lives, including 14 new deaths.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, considered a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease.

