(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) When it comes to Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's resilience, Robert Lewandowski can be counted on for inside knowledge.

Over eight years with Bayern, Lewandowski had witnessed the 37-year-old goalkeeper's ambitions in every training session aside from various competitive games.

Therefore, the 35-year-old Polish team captain's prediction of being optimistic about the Bavarian keeper making his way back after a severe leg injury that caused a 10-month-long break might be a reliable source.

The Barcelona striker's opinion seems to match with news occasionally emerging from the Bayern training center, indicating that the 2014 World Champion is going to be back for duty shortly.

While the German national team with newly appointed coach Julian Nagelsmann took off for two friendlies against the U.S. (Oct. 14) and Mexico (Oct. 18), the reigning German Champions' sporting director fueled speculations about the return.

Christoph Freund termed the return as a“near-term” issue.

“We are positive on that. Manuel will use the league break and the national team's trip to get into a rhythm,” the former Salzburg manager said.

Media reports speak of the goalie considering a comeback for either the league encounter on Oct. 21 against Mainz or the UEFA Champions League game against Galatasaray. Freund spoke about a realistic scenario.

Neuer's current progress is being witnessed by dozens of TV crews and photographers. While Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel seems convinced to reinstall Neuer in his side's goal, the spot in the national team remains disputed.

Neuer's rival, Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, doesn't waste an opportunity to claim he is the new number one. Aside from a well-oiled performance, Ter Stegen says that he has been waiting for many years and his turn has come.

Neuer's assumed return is accompanied by doubts if the aged keeper can reach the same quality level as before his injury. On top, the 37-year-old couldn't use the recent FIFA World Cups in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022 to gain ground but delivered wavering performances.

While doubts remain, Bayern seems solidly convinced Neuer's era is to continue. Skipping plans to sign a world-class keeper as a replacement, the club behind the scenes is about to extend the contract of the number two, Sven Ulreich.

Nagelsmann seems to face a far trickier decision when Neuer is back and an option for the friendly against Turkey in November in Berlin. The 11-time German Champion and two-time treble winner has set several records such as 218 games without conceding a goal.

Neuer revolutionized goalkeeping by acting as a“field force” way off his goal. His current contract is expiring in the summer of 2024, and Bayern plans have come to light to extend the agreement shortly.

Famagusta Gazette





Author