HMC Showcases Qatar's Developments In Diabetes Management In Houston

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) showcased Qatar's progress in diabetes management at the annual conference organised by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) in Houston, Texas.

The four-day event was aimed at bringing together clinicians, researchers and industry leaders to enhance their knowledge and skills in diabetes care and patient education management, as well as share established educational tools to support patients in their self-management journey.

With diabetes ranked as one of the most common and fastest-growing non-communicable diseases globally and Qatar mirroring this trend, HMC's attendance at the event reflected its commitment to using evidence-based international best practices in continuing to deliver ground-breaking quality diabetes services in Qatar.

In 2016, Qatar launched its National Diabetes Strategy to support the complexities and long-term implications of diabetes, which can lead to life-threatening complications if not managed effectively. The strategy focused on creating robust infrastructures to support people with diabetes, empowering them to take charge of their health. It also aimed to identify at-risk individuals with pre-diabetes to potentially halt or reverse the progression of the disease and its complications.

Dr Manal Musallam, director, Patient Education, who attended the conference, recognised the strain of the disease on healthcare systems and said,“The management of diabetes extends beyond the treatment of the disease with medication. It requires individualised strategies, particularly around self-management.”

“Following the launch of Qatar's National Diabetes Strategy, HMC has made significant strides forward in diabetes management and attendance at conferences such as ADCES 23, enables the integration of the latest best practices into our patient care.”

The conference also provided the opportunity for HMC representatives to showcase on a global platform, the remarkable achievements Qatar has made in diabetes management, particularly patient education. Delegates were presented with abstracts showcasing the success of HMC's Diabetes Education and Self-Management Programme for patients with type 2 diabetes, adapted from an accredited patient education programme from Leicester Diabetes Centre in the UK.

HMC is the first organisation from the Mena region to attend such a significant conference addressing diabetes education, which reflects its dedication to delivering world-class healthcare, incorporating the latest advancements to benefit its patients.

MENAFN17102023000067011011ID1107261037