Qatar's Candidacy For Unesco Executive Board Reflects Positive Stance On Global Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar said Tuesday that its candidacy for Unesco Executive Board mainly reflects its proactive stance towards promoting unity, understanding and sustainable preservation of the global heritage. This came in a speech by ambassador of Qatar to France Sheikh Ali bin Jassim al-Thani at the Unesco headquarters in Paris, as part of Qatar's candidacy for Executive Board for the period 2023-27.

He stressed that Qatar aspires to capitalise on its Unesco Executive Board membership to participate in meeting the needs of all member states on an equal footing, and to promote a comprehensive vision within an organisation that includes all countries.

Ambassador Sheikh Ali also renewed Qatar's commitment to protecting intangible cultural heritage, and recognition of its pivotal role in the global diverse fabric, stressing Doha's readiness to enhance Unesco's ability to protect and preserve world heritage sites, and to contribute to the collective responsibility to ensure the continuity of these treasures for future generations.

The ambassador of Qatar to France expressed his thanks and gratitude to the attendees for their great confidence and support for Qatar's candidacy for Unesco Executive Board, stressing that this joint effort reflects the firm commitment of Qatar to promoting peace and development around the world. Qatar, as a Unesco member, believes deeply in pluralism and international co-operation, pointing out that it supports all efforts made to empower Unesco as a reliable organisation that implements the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan in all areas of its competence.

He pointed to Qatar's pledge to support the organisation's member states to reduce the risks facing cultural and natural heritage, explaining that it seeks, through active participation in co-operative initiatives, to strengthen Unesco's role as guardian of the world's shared history and environment his part, HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Unesco, Dr Nasser bin Hamad al-Hanzab confirmed in a speech that Qatar's goal in standing for election to the Executive Board is to strengthen the organisation's field efforts, alongside the rest of the member states.

Al-Hanzab also stressed the urgent need to co-ordinate efforts and enhance joint co-operation with the aim of enabling Unesco's missions, stressing the importance of culture and education for human life.

