Forum Trains Officials On Marketing Projects Of Zakat Institutions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fifth joint training forum for the Zakat agencies in GCC states continues to discuss various topics in the presence of representatives from Zakat entities across the region.

To run until October 19, the forum is hosted by the Zakat Affairs Department of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) under the title 'Creativity in Marketing Zakat Institution's Projects' and it's held in co-operation with the GCC General Secretariat.

According to a statement from Awqaf, the forum that started on October 15 discusses marketing as one of the activities to figure out gaps in markets and offer products and services to meet the entire needs of clients from those products and services. Also, it contemplates practical cases of marketing, tactical marketing and the creation of operational plans.

The event highlights marketing in charitable institutions, marketing campaigns in these institutions, methods of planning them, along with other relevant programmes such as governance of Zakat entities.

The forum comes within a series of forums organised by the Zakat entities and targets officials and employees of the Zakat agencies in GCC in order to develop their cognitive and practical abilities and then contribute to developing their performance in serving deserving persons and institutions. It aims to provide the officials and employees of the Zakat entities with skills, methods and knowledge in marketing.

Experts and scholars including Dr Mubarak Salem al-Azmi from Kuwait takes part in the forum.

