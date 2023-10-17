Nasdaq's Annual NY Climate Week Conference 2023


10/17/2023 11:00:46 PM

2023 NYC CLIMATE WEEK

Conference Recap
This year's inaugural edition of Nasdaq's NY Climate Week Conference brought together more than 300 professionals across our community, from corporates and investors to climate tech innovators, standards, rating and ranking organizations, and countless other expert functions across the ESG and Climate space.

In our panels, we explored the role of carbon markets in achieving net zero, best practices in navigating public discourse on ESG and climate, and the importance of ESG data quality and standardization across both investors and corporates.

  • Welcome Remarks - Introduction To Nasdaq's Annual NY Climate Week Conference 1
  • Fireside Chat With Sarah Keohane Williamson
  • The State Of ESG & Climate Today - Global Perspective
  • The State Of ESG & Climate Today - Local Perspective
  • General Session - Corporate Decarbonization
  • General Session - Navigating Public Discourse And Delivering Your Best Climate Story
  • General Session - ESG Data Quality And Standardization In The Shifting ESG Disclosure Landscape
  • A Message From Randall Hopkins, Global Head Of Nasdaq Esg Solutions, And Janice Warren, Head Of ESG Reporting Product Innovation

Watch all keynotes and sessions here.

