New Holland Agriculture Took Center Stage At The 2023 Farm Progress Show

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, recently hosted a booth at the 2023 Farm Progress Show. Thousands of farmers, dealers and industry peers ventured to the booth to witness the pioneering and innovative equipment and technology the brand is introducing now and in the future.

The centerpiece at the show was the new T4 Electric Power tractor, the first all-electric utility tractor with autonomous features and Best of the 2023 Farm Progress Show designee. Other standouts included the Season 2024 CR Series combine harvester and T9 with PLM IntelligenceTM tractor models; the IntelliViewTM 12 Guidance Kit, the next evolution in the New Holland precision farming technology stack; new tractor implements and initial appearances from partners FPT Industrial with the NEF 67 Natural Gas Engine and Stout Industrial Technology with its Smart Cultivator.

“The annual Farm Progress Show is an exceptional platform for us to connect with our valued customers, equipment dealers and industry peers,” states Sally Johnson, Vice President of New Holland Agriculture North America.“The positive feedback and enthusiasm we received at the show for our newest portfolio additions and what's to come was truly inspiring. It's an exciting time for New Holland as we're at the forefront of driving innovation and finding ways to support farmers in their quest to build more sustainable operations for today and in the future.”

Exhibiting a vast array of new, innovative technologies, New Holland shone brightly at this year's Farm Progress Show. CNH continues its work to accelerate the pace of decarbonization in agriculture and solidify its role as a clean energy leader. With over a decade of active promotion and development of renewable fuels and sustainable technology all over the world, the company maintains its firm commitment to the future of farming.

For more information about the newest additions to the New Holland portfolio, updates to its precision farming technology stack or New Holland's Clean Energy Leader strategy, visit