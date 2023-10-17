'Time For Greater Workplace Inclusivity'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: The Supreme Court has refused to give its nod to same-sex marriages and said it was for the Parliament to decide on bringing such laws, but India's leading advocates and consultants on diversity say now is the time for corporates to push for more policies to ensure inclusivity in every policy irrespective of one's sexual orientation.“Today's verdict makes clear that queer people have rights. While the judiciary said it is not competent to pass laws that recognize same-sex marriage, the onus, therefore, is not just on the government but also India Inc.,” advocate Karuna Nundy said.“There is a lot that India Inc. can do to ensure that the rights of queer partners and families are recognized, that the people who put in the hard work and serve the bottom line are valued as much as anyone from any sexuality,” she added working on gender diversity and inclusivity at workplaces said that although the verdict was a disappointment, corporates needed to become more inclusive for their own image Pareek, chief executive officer and diversity, equity and inclusivity adviser at consultancy firm Ungender, listed out the rationale behind the need to remain“unwavering” towards equality.“An inclusive corporate environment has proven time and again to draw top talent, those who give precedence to workplaces that support equal rights. As Indian enterprises aim to carve a niche on the global stage, embracing diversity is not just an ethical imperative but a business essential,” she added to consultants, a firm's branding improves if it moves up the DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) charts.“Crucially, when the business world stands firm in its commitment to inclusivity, it possesses the capability to influence societal attitudes and, over time, drive policy changes. Therefore, regardless of the verdict, it remains vital for corporate India to persist in its push for more inclusivity, understanding the far-reaching strategic advantages it brings,” Pareek added the last few years, corporates working with a multi-generational workforce are trying to offer similar leave and insurance policies across genders whether it is for adoption or gender surgery. Sensitization programmes are conducted in factories and corporates to make the workplace more gender neutral Menon, the founder of Interweave Consulting said while the verdict should have been more supportive, corporates may rally around the rights of different genders now more than ever some consultants highlighted practical issues if there is any change.“The judgment leaves it to Parliament to come up with guidelines and for India Inc., it is status quo. But had the verdict legalized same-sex marriage, then all companies would have been forced to change their insurance and benefit policies. As of now, it is not mandatory,” said Kanav Narayan Sahgal, who works at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

