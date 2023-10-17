Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Recalling Late Actor's Best Performances

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Late actor

Om Puri was a highly respected and versatile actor with a long and illustrious career in Indian and international cinema. He delivered numerous exceptional performances throughout his career. Here are some of his best film performances.



'Maachis' to 'Paar',

recalling late actor's best performances



Om Puri played the role of a Pakistani immigrant who was dealing with cultural clashes within his family. His performance earned critical acclaim and international recognition.

Om Puri's role as a poor laborer who becomes a victim of social injustice in this Indian film is widely regarded as one of his most compelling and memorable performances.

In this Indian political drama, Om Puri played a crucial role as a former militant. His character in the film was praised for its depth and complexity.

Om Puri's portrayal of a poor laborer struggling to survive in a harsh rural environment is a testament to his acting prowess and the film's powerful storytelling.

Om Puri's role of Anant Welankar, a conflicted and morally upright police officer, in this Indian drama film, is considered one of his most iconic and powerful performances.