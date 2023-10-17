Ukrainian Farmers Sowed Almost 4.5M Ha Of Winter Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, farmers have already sown 4.467 million hectares of winter crops across the country.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, as of October 17, 3.343 million hectares of winter grains were sown, including 3.018 million hectares of wheat, 260 thousand hectares of barley and 63 thousand hectares of rye.

Over the past week, 760,000 hectares of winter grains were sown. Farmers in Volyn region have sown the most, 97% of the projected area.

Agricultural producers in all regions of Ukraine are completing the sowing of winter rapeseed, which has been sown on 1.124 million hectares. Over the past week, 13.4 thousand hectares of rapeseed were sown.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of October 13, 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested 52.5 million tonnes of new grains and oilseeds.