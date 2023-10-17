15,000 Objects Need To Be Restored In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 15,000 destroyed or damaged objects need to be restored in Kyiv region.

"Reconstruction is ongoing non-stop. About 15,000 more objects need to be restored. Currently, we are implementing a number of programs in the region," Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

He emphasized that all possible resources were involved for reconstruction – funds from UNITED24, the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, regional and local budgets, and government programs.

Kravchenko thanked all international partners who are actively involved in reconstruction: IOM, UNHCR, GEM, UNDP, etc.

The Administration's head noted that he had participated in an extended meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine regarding the reconstruction of Kyiv region.

During the meeting, the comprehensive reconstruction of Irpin, Moshchun, Andriyivka, Shevchenkove, Markhalivka, the normative regulation of restoration, speeding up mine clearance and other issues were discussed.

As reported, more than 28,000 objects were destroyed in Kyiv region as a result of the Russian aggression, of which more than 13,000 objects have already been restored.