Industrial Noise Control Market By 2031: USD 9.8 Billion And CAGR Of 4.7%

global industrial noise control market size is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Industrial Noise Control Market ," The industrial noise control market size was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The industrial noise control market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end-user industry, and region. By product, it is categorized into silencers, acoustic louvers, noise control enclosures, curtains and barrier walls, and other. The curtains and barrier walls segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its relative cheapness and versatility. In addition, curtains and barrier walls reduce decibel levels of noise by absorbing the noise with the insulation incorporated into them; thereby, rendering the space more user-friendly. In addition, the silencers segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the market is classified into polymers & composite, metal, fabric, and glass. The polymers & composite segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to its high productivity. Development of the new and better polymers & composite that are cheaper and highly effective are also helping the growth of this segment. In addition, the metal segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user industry, the market is divided into industrial machinery, metal processing, automotive industry, construction & mining, and others. The industrial machinery segment registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to increasing industrialization. Industrial growth is mainly attributed to the increasing purchasing power of the masses across the world, along with various policies introduced by the government bodies that support the industrial growth of their respective countries. In addition to this, the automotive industry segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for commercial and personal vehicles by the masses, especially in developing countries.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted fo a larger industrial noise control market share, in terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific was followed by Europe and North America. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR, owing to its high growth potential in the manufacturing industry. In addition, technological advancements and the launch of innovative products in industrial noise control are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market.

However, various businesses in the industrial noise control market had to stop their business in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Germany, and the U.S., during the pandemic lockdown. This break directly impacted the sales of industrial noise control systems manufacturers. In addition, the lack of manpower and raw materials constricted the supply of raw materials for manufacturing various industrial noise control systems; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of the COVID-19 outbreak and the introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly. Contrarily, emerging cases of COVID-19 especially in China can have a short-term negative impact on the market.

The Key Players

Key companies profiled in the industrial noise control market report include Sound Seal, Ventac Co. Ltd., Technofirst, eNoiseControl, CSTI acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc., Merford Noise Control, SysTech Design Inc., R. Kohlhauer GmbH, and Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG.

Analyst Review

The industrial noise control market plays a crucial role in creating safer and quieter working environments across various industries. By segmenting the market based on product type, application, and end-user industry, we gain valuable insights into the diverse applications and solutions available. Key players like Rockwool International, Saint-Gobain, Fabreeka International, IAC Acoustics, and Kinetics Noise Control continue to drive innovation and competition in this vital sector, ensuring a quieter and more sustainable future for industrial settings.

Key findings of the study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial noise control market trends and dynamics.

Depending product, the curtains & barrier walls segment dominated the industrial noise control market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

By material, the polymers & composite segment accounted for a higher revenue share of the market share in 2021.

By end-user industry, the industrial machinery segment dominated the industrial noise control market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

LAMEA is projected to dominate the industrial noise control market forecast in terms of compound annual growth rate.

The key players within the industrial noise control market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the industrial noise control industry .

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging industrial noise control market opportunities.

In-depth industrial noise control market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

