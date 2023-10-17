Facade Anchor Systems Market To Hit USD 851.2 Million By 2031, Registering A CAGR Of 5.7%2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global facade anchor systems market was estimated at $490.9 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $851.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Market Size and Forecast

A growth in residential and commercial industry drives the demand for façade systems, fueling the growth of the façade anchor systems market. Increase in residential and non-residential construction and construction renovation industry drives the facade anchor systems market growth. In addition, rise in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, the U.S., and others, boosts the growth of the market.

For instance, expenditure on private construction activities by the U.S. government increased by over 50% and that on public construction grew by over 20% from 2012 to 2020. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials and high installation costs constrain the growth of the market.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific had the highest facade anchor systems market share and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand in the residential segment.

Various manufacturers in the facade anchor system market such as EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, CRH PLC (Halfen), Heckmann Building product, Hilti Group, offer a wide variety of facade anchor system for residential as well as non-residential applications. For instance, in July 2020, the Germany based anchor systems manufacturer, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG launched the CROSSFIX. It is the first stainless steel substructure that can be used for both horizontal and vertical support profiles. The product launch has enhanced the product offerings of the company to sustain the competition in the façade anchor system market.

The facade anchor systems market is a rapidly growing industry, as buildings increasingly rely on external wall systems and facades to improve the look and feel of their exterior. Facade anchor systems are an essential component of any building's structural integrity, providing an interface between the wall and the building's structure. This market is expected to grow as architects and designers continue to explore the possibilities of creating aesthetically pleasing and structurally sound facades.

Facade anchor systems are used in a variety of applications, such as anchoring window frames, curtain walls, and other exterior components. These systems are typically made of stainless steel, aluminum, or other materials that are strong, durable, and able to withstand the elements. Anchors are usually designed to be easily adjustable, allowing for quick and easy installation.

The facade anchor systems market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the next few years due to increasing demand from the construction industry. As new buildings are designed and constructed, architects and designers are increasingly turning to facade anchor systems to provide a secure and aesthetically pleasing exterior. Additionally, the growth of the green building movement has increased demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials, which facade anchor systems provide.

Analyst Review

The facade anchor systems market is highly competitive, with a variety of global suppliers offering a wide range of products. Companies such as Hilti and Ancon are leading players in the global market, offering a variety of high-quality and innovative products. Other leading players include Simpson Strong-Tie, Wedge Anchor, and Fischer Anchors.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global facade anchor systems market trends and dynamics.

Depending on the type, the façade anchor has dominated the facade anchor systems market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user, the residential segment has registered the highest revenue in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global facade anchor system market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the facade anchor systems industry .

The facade anchor systems market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

In-depth global facade anchor systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

