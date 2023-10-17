Aerospace Robotics Market Size Expected To Reach $2.9 Billion By 2030 | Top Companies And Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace robotics market was accounted for $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2021 to 2030.

The report divides the global aerospace robotics market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region.

Based on type, the articulated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including Cartesian and others.

On the basis of technology, the traditional segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the collaborative segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an analysis of the global aerospace robotics market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

The COVID-19 impact on the aerospace robotics market size is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of raw material items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in availability of important raw materials for manufacturing aerospace robot components.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced aerospace robotics manufacturing facilities to partially or completely cease their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced aerospace robotics components across the globe.

Leading Market Players :

ABB,

Electroimpact Inc.,

AV & R,

JH Robotics, Inc.,

Fanuc Corporation,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

KUKA AG,

Universal Robots A/S,

OC Robotics,

Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

