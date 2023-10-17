Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders To Tender Their Shares Before October 20Th Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Alpha recommends that Alpha shareholders tender their shares in advance of the October 20th deadline.

Alpha's Board and Management have indicated to the Company that they intend to tender to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.

PI Financial Corp. has confirmed that the Revised Tecpetrol Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.

Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action. Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: or visit for more information.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") or the (“ Company ”) is issuing a reminder to shareholders to tender their shares in advance of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time.

To the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, as of October 17, 2023, each of the directors and officers of Alpha have indicated an intention to tender their shares to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.

Brad Nichol, President & CEO of Alpha stated,“Our Board and management team have worked tirelessly to surface the best possible result of a comprehensive strategic review, and our shareholders can be assured that every available option has been explored. As a result, I will personally be tendering my shares to the Tecpetrol offer and I understand that the other directors and officers of Alpha will also be tendering. I am thankful for the immense efforts of our team, which led to an increased offer, and am grateful for the support of Alpha shareholders who have stood with us throughout this process.”

How to Tender Q&A

Q: How do I tender my Alpha shares?

A: Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of an investment advisor, stock broker, bank, trust company or other intermediary should immediately contact that intermediary for assistance if they wish to accept the Revised Tecpetrol Offer so that the necessary steps can be taken to enable the deposit of such shares. Intermediaries likely have established tendering cut-off times that are prior to the expiry time. Shareholders must instruct their intermediaries promptly if they wish to tender.

Registered shareholders who own Alpha share certificates or DRS statements representing their shares and wish to accept the Revised Tecpetrol Offer must properly complete and execute the Letter of Transmittal that accompanied the original take-over bid circular dated June 8, 2023 (printed on YELLOW paper) and deposit it, at or prior to the Expiry Time, together with certificate(s) or DRS Statements representing their Alpha shares and all other required documents, with Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Depositary and Information Agent for the Revised Tecpetrol Offer, at its office in Toronto, Ontario specified in the Letter of Transmittal in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Letter of Transmittal. These materials are also available at and on SEDAR+ under Alpha's profile at

Q: Who can I call if I have questions or require assistance in tendering my shares?

A: Shareholders who have questions or require assistance in tendering their Alpha shares may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Depositary and Information Agent for the Revised Tecpetrol Offer, by telephone toll-free inside North America at 1-877-452-7184 , or outside North America at 1-416-304-0211, or by email at .

Q: What is the deadline for me to instruct my broker to tender my Alpha shares?

A: The Revised Tecpetrol Offer is open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023. Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of an investment advisor, stock broker, bank, trust company or other intermediary should immediately contact that intermediary for assistance if they wish to accept the Revised Tecpetrol Offer so that the necessary steps can be taken to enable the deposit of such shares under the Revised Tecpetrol Offer. Intermediaries likely have established tendering cut-off times that are prior to the expiry time . Shareholders must instruct their intermediaries promptly if they wish to tender.

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1)



Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Allkem Ltd., Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Advisors

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is serving as the Company's financial advisor, Cozen O'Connor LLP is serving as the Company's legal advisor and McMillan LLP is serving as the Special Committee's legal advisor. PI Financial Corp. has been appointed independent financial advisor to the Special Committee. Longview Communications & Public Affairs is serving as government and public relations advisor, and Kingsdale Advisors is serving as strategic shareholder and communications advisor.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

“Brad Nichol”

Brad Nichol

President, CEO and Director

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking information". Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and is therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans", "expects", "intends" or variations of such words, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to expectations relating to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer, including the intention of the directors and officers of Alpha to tender their shares to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.

Although Alpha believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and have been based on information and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking information and such factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to Alpha, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Alpha or the completion of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information include, without limitation: that the conditions of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer may not be satisfied or waived by Tecpetrol at the expiry of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer period; the ability of Tecpetrol to acquire a majority of the outstanding Alpha shares, excluding those shares beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by Tecpetrol or any of its joint actors; the decision by Tecpetrol to further extend or not extend the expiry time of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer; and the pendency or completion of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer or any subsequent transaction. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the beliefs and opinions of Alpha at the time the information is given, and there should be no expectation that this forward-looking information will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and Alpha expressly disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by applicable law.

For more information:

Alpha Lithium Investor Relations

Tel: +1 844 592 6337





Alpha Lithium





Tags shareholders Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline .PI Financial Corp. Revised Tecpetrol Offer. Brad Nichol Related Links