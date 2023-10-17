Ukraine Already Accumulated 15.9 Bcm Of Gas In Its Storage Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The heating season is gradually starting in Ukraine. Gas reserves in underground storage facilities reached almost 15.9 billion cubic meters, according to the Ministry of Energy.

"As air temperature drop, local self-government bodies are gradually starting the heating season. Enough resources have been accumulated to get through it: natural gas reserves in storage facilities amount to almost 15.9 billion cubic meters (according to the government's plans, the required volume at the beginning of the heating season must be 14.7 billion cubic meters),” the report says.

Naftogaz CEO visits Kharkiv to discuss preparations for winter, Russian attacks

It is noted that a turbine at one of the thermal power plants was repaired, which added another 73 MW of power to the power system.

As reported, foreign companies store 2.4 billion cubic meters of "blue fuel" in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities.