Sellershook Marketplace In The UAE Is Raising $750K With Fastercapital

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Oct 17, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Sellershook Marketplace is a native app built exclusively for Shopify. With seamless integration, Sellershook offers flexible support for merchants, giving them the features they need to succeed. Take advantage of dynamic pricing to execute impactful sales campaigns and increase your profitability. Best of all, Sellershook offers low and fixed fees, making it an affordable choice for any business. The startup is based in the United Arab Emirates .

Ali Qassim AlSayoud , founder of Sellershook, is a Cybersecurity Leader at SAB Bank with a background in e-commerce. Driven by a relentless passion for success, conquering challenges, and achieving great things. Mr. Hesham Zreik , CEO of FasterCapital , comments,“We welcome the team at Sellershoook into our Raise Capital program. We hope the program is going to provide them with everything they need to close their funding round quickly”

The company has joined FasterCapital's Raise Capital program and is currently raising $750K. The program works with the team on matching the startup with VCs and angles worldwide using a warm introduction and an AI system. It also enables the team to present to an internal network of angels at FasterCapital who will guide them to approach investors more successfully later on.