Apawcalypse A Halloween Themed Fee-Waived Adoption Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Berkeley Humane

Fall is a busy time for animal shelters, so we are making this fee-waived adoption event a thriller!

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Berkeley Humane is hosting its first ever Halloween adoption event where the tricks look a lot like“sit, stay, and bark” and the treats all taste like bacon. The aPAWcalypse, a fee-waived adoption event, will take place at 2700 Ninth Street on Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10 AM – 2 PM.“There is nothing spooky or frightening about bringing home a new loving pet, especially when they are dressed in cute costumes,” stated Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director at Berkeley Humane,“However, too many animals at the shelter is scary so all adoption fees will be ghosted at aPAWcalypse!”More than 40 Franken-kittens, puppy gremlins, voodoo dogs, and mystical cats will all be ready to go home to your haunted mansions.Every pet available for adoption will have received medical and behavior evaluations, vaccines, microchip, spay/neuter surgery, flea, tick, and worm treatments, felv/fiv test for cats at the discretion of our veterinarian, or heartworm preventative for dogs.The adoption package includes a temporary leash or carrier, $250 worth of medical care with VCA Animal Hospitals, a certificate for a free examination at a local veterinary hospital, free 30 days of pet insurance, and a 30% discount on dog training classes through our program Train the Bay.Berkeley Humane is casting a spell to ensure all shelter animals find loving homes this month. Please help make this wish possible! All adopters will receive adoption counseling by our volunteer witches and warlocks.

Emily Murphy

Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society

+1 510-845-7735 ext. 211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram