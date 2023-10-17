Tajikistan Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Dushanbe: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Sirojiddin Muhriddin, met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tajikistan HE Mubarak bin Abdulrahman Al Nasr.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
MENAFN17102023000063011010ID1107260800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.