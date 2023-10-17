FM Conveys Kuwaiti Leadership's Greetings To Omani Sultan, People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah conveyed on Tuesday to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and Omani people the greetings of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti government and people.

This came during Sultan Haitham's reception of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states and the GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi following their emergency meeting in Muscat today to discuss the escalation in the Palestinian territories.

The Kuwaiti FM also wished the Sultan of Oman everlasting wellbeing and further progress and welfare for Oman.

For his part, Sultan Haitham sent sincere greetings to the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people and wished them further progress and prosperity.

The GCC foreign ministers listened to Sultan Haitham's vision on the current situation in the Palestinian territories and his directives for cementing joint GCC action to maintain security, stability and prosperity. (end)

