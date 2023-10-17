Protesters In Jordan Attack Israeli Embassy (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Residents of
Jordan went out to protest, Trend reports.
Protesters are currently attacking the Israeli embassy in Amman,
the capital of Jordan.
The building is on fire, security forces are using special means
to disperse the rioters.
