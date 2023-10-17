First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Restoration Of Independence Day (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Fırst
Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on
her official Instagram page on the occasion of the Day of
Restoration of Independence.
Trend presents the
post:“18 October, Day of Restoration of Independence.”
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107260765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.