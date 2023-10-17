Yermak Thanks Rasmussen For Promoting Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a conversation with former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak thanked him for promoting the importance of providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Yermak said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Had a conversation with Anders Rogh Rasmussen, the former NATO Secretary General and my co-chair in the international working group that developed the Kyiv Security Compact, a set of proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine,” he wrote.

Yermak thanked him for promoting the importance of providing security guarantees for Ukraine, for the work that culminated in the G7 Joint Declaration on the support of Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"New challenges await us. We will continue to work on important tasks in the interests of Ukraine," added the President's Office head.

As Ukrinform reported, Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that NATO allies, at least some of them, should provide Ukraine with security guarantees as it prepares for membership in the Alliance.

Photo: Andriy Yermak, Telegram