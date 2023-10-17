Zaluzhnyi Shares Video Of ATACMS Being Launched In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi shared a video showing long-range ATACMS missiles being launched in Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi posted the relevant video on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"ATACMS. The work of our soldiers. Thank you for your service! Thank you to our partners for their support," Zaluzhnyi noted.

As reported, at the beginning of October, U.S. President Joe Biden said that everything requested by the President of Ukraine regarding the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine had been fulfilled.