High Anti-Corruption Court Seizes Property Of Odesa Airport

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) seized the property of the Odesa International Airport.

“At the request of the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, approved by a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, an investigating judge imposed an arrest with deprivation of the right to alienate and dispose of property in criminal proceedings over the illegal misappropriation of a property complex of a strategic object and UAH 2.5 billion in income from its activity,” the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office posted on Facebook .

In particular, the old terminal premises, property in the amount of 2,488 units and 75% of the corporate rights to the Odesa airport belonging to the Odesa Airport Development Limited Liability Company were seized.

The premises of the new terminal with a total area of 26,700 square meters are also seized.

As reported, in August, law enforcement officers exposed a UAH 118 million scheme of misappropriation of property of the Odesa International Airport municipal company, as well as the income from the company's activity during 2012-2022 in the amount of more than UAH 2.5 billion.

The organizers of the criminal scheme turned out to be two well-known businessmen from Odessa.

In general, charges in the case over the misappropriation of airport's property were brought against five persons, including former Odesa mayor Oleksiy Kostusiev.