German Berkemann Plans To Produce Shoes In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The German shoe company Berkemann is interested in the
opportunity to launch production in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
MD of the company Thomas Bauerfeind arrived in Tashkent for the
Uzcharmexpo Eurasia 2023 exhibition, which started the day before.
There he met with the head of the association, Fakhriddin Boboyev,
to discuss plans for organizing a new production.
According to the top manager, Berkemann chose Uzbekistan due to a
combination of factors. Among them are the availability of raw
materials and labor, developed production infrastructure and
convenient logistics, as well as broad government support.
At the first stage, after choosing a partner, the German company
intends to master the production of shoe blanks in the republic. In
the future, it is planned to launch production of finished
products.
The Berkemann top manager will soon hold a series of B2B
negotiations and take part in several business tours. The guests
also agreed to organize a business mission of the company in
Uzbekistan by the end of the year.
Previously, Spot wrote that TG Holding plans to invest $150
million in leather and footwear production in Uzbekistan.
For information, Berkemann GmbH was founded in 1885 in Hamburg,
and in the 21st century acquired two other German brands – Solidus
and MARC Shoes. The company produces premium casual, sports and
orthopedic shoes.
