First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Restoration Of Independence Day


10/17/2023 7:17:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on the Restoration of Independence Day, Azernews reports.



MENAFN17102023000195011045ID1107260757

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search