Adaptogens Market Revenue To Boost Cross $20.3 Billion By 2031, At A Booming 7.3% Growth Rate By 2031

With growing consumer awareness about the several health benefits of adaptogens its demand is expected to increase rapidly in coming years

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global Adaptogens Market generated $10.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $20.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Adaptogens are available in various different types, such as ashwagandha, ginseng, astragalus, holy basil, rhodiola rosea, schisandra, adaptogen mushrooms, and others, All these adaptogen herbs and mushrooms have great medicinal properties. These adaptogens can be consumed in different forms such as food & beverage, tea, and dietary & sport supplements. The hectic and stressful lifestyle of customers surges the demand for adaptogen, it helps individual's body respond to stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing. In addition, adaptogens help to bring body back to a steady balance by managing both physical and mental stress.

The major players analyzed for global Adaptogens Industry are Dabur India Ltd, Emami Limited, kairali ayurvedic group, Himalaya Wellness, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd, Unilever, ENOMARK BIOTECH (ENOMARK HEALTHCARE), Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Givaudan International SA (NATUREX S.A.), PLT Health Solutions, and INDENA S.P.A.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global adaptogens market based on source, end use, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on end use, the powder segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global adaptogens market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the capsules segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global adaptogens market share, and is anticipated to maintain its number one position during the forecast timeline. However, the dietary and sports supplements segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast timespan.

As per distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel, and others. The specialty store channel is expanding at the fastest rate due to the discounts, vast selection, and unique shopping experience it offers.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for 31.7% in the global adaptogen market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs of 8.0% and 7.7% respectively, owing to rise in health & fitness concerns among people and the increase in the popularity of adaptogens and their health benefits in these regions. With the Adaptogens Market Growth in consumer awareness about the several health benefits of adaptogen, its demand is expected to increase rapidly in Adaptogens Market Trends.

Depending on end use, the market is fragmented into powder, capsules, tea & beverage, and others. Among these, the conventional occupied the major Adaptogens Market Share, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to its numerous benefits such as it is easy to blend with various liquids including milk, water, and coffee.

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the adaptogens market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing adaptogens market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the adaptogens market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global adaptogens market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

