Navigating The World Of Escrow And Title Insurance: Insights From Kathy And Melissa

Real Estate IQ: Wisdom for Smart Moves

Real Estate IQ: Wisdom for Smart Moves

Melissa Palafox-Ofiana - Branch Manager and Escrow Officer at Chicago Title - Cupertino

Kathy Gamch - AVP-Sales and Marketing at Chicago Title - Cupertino

In this episode of Real Estate IQ, veterans Melissa & Kathy share their journeys & insights about title searches, lien challenges, & why Chicago Title excels.

- Kathy GamchSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago Title, a leading nationwide title insurance company, is featured in the latest episode of Real Estate IQ Podcast. In this enlightening episode, listeners are taken on a journey through the world of title insurance and escrow, with insights from industry veterans Melissa and Kathy.Melissa, the manager of the Cupertino office, shares her 22-year journey with Chicago Title, starting as an escrow coordinator and climbing the ranks to her current position. With an impressive 32-year tenure at Chicago Title, Kathy recounts her transition from the real estate side and her growth through various market changes.The episode delves deep into the significance of title insurance, explaining its importance in protecting buyers and sellers from unforeseen title issues. Listeners will gain an understanding of the escrow process, the role of title searches in safeguarding home buyers, and the risks covered by title insurance.The podcast also discusses the challenges and solutions related to lien releases, clearing title issues, and the intricacies of buying properties under short sales or foreclosures. The answer was clear when asked why one should choose Chicago Title over competitors. Chicago Title stands out due to its strong financial security, being a part of the Fortune 500 company, FNF umbrella, and its commitment to client security through its innovative in-here platform.This episode is a must-listen for anyone involved in real estate, providing valuable insights and expert advice from two seasoned professionals.“There are some exceptions to the rule, depending on the type of policy that's issued at closing.” - Sharad Gupta - Real Estate IQ's Host'Real Estate IQ: Wisdom for Smart Moves in Silicon Valley' is your guide to navigating this tech hub's unique real estate landscape. Whether you're a prospective homebuyer, an experienced investor, or intrigued by the real estate market, our expert team and guest speakers will guide you through essential topics, from financial empowerment to market trends and practical home improvements.The episode can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.'Real Estate IQ: Wisdom for Smart Moves in Silicon Valley' podcast is proudly sponsored by TradeMyHome powered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

