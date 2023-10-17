(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire)

South Florida-Based Premier Virtual Acquired by Global Outplacement Provider Careerminds, Empowering HR and Talent-Acquisition Managers To Attract More Candidates to Virtual-Recruitment Events

BOCA RATON, FL - (October, 2023) - Premier Virtual , a multifunctional software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that bridges the gap between technology and human interaction, was recently acquired by Careerminds , a contemporary global provider of outplacement services, which is one of the brands in the Talent Inc. portfolio. Through the transaction, Premier Virtual's industry-leading recruitment platform can provide a more robust offering to employers, helping them attract a wider candidate pool to their online talent-acquisition events. Additionally, Premier Virtual gains access to a passive candidate-sourcing platform, which is through another brand that is under the Talent umbrella.

Recognized among the“Top 100 Companies to Work for in Florida,” Premier Virtual was founded in 2019 by CEO Steven Edwards , a longtime recruiter, sought-after industry thought leader, and frequent TEDx Boca Raton speaker on career-related topics. His company enables organizations to host virtual job fairs and online hiring events more efficiently and effectively. Through the acquisition, Premier Virtual will now be able to provide even greater value to employers, connecting their recruiters to qualified job seekers in a more meaningful way.

“Since launching several years ago, Premier Virtual has always been a future-focused company, leveraging the latest innovations to provide our clients with the most successful solutions,” said Edwards, CEO and co-founder of Premier Virtual.“Now, we can continue to transform the outplacement and recruiting industry by connecting more employers with job seekers, leveraging the latest technology while humanizing the job-search experience.”

Prior to launching Premier Virtual, Steve honed his expertise working at in-person career fairs for nearly a decade. A pioneer in remote work, the future of work, and remote hiring - topics that became unprecedentedly topical during the pandemic - he participated in the Palm Beach-based 1909 accelerator program and Florida Atlantic University's Tech Runway start-up incubator and accelerator program, and is a current member of South Florida Tech Hub , a regional trade association.

Careerminds' newly acquired asset provides unique competitive advantages such as enhanced user analytics, as well as the interactive ability to chat one-on-one or launch a video interview, directly through the platform. Catering to virtual job fairs and hybrid events, the virtual-recruitment platform's in-depth analytics offer key insights into user behavior which then can be exported to clients' CRM and applicant tracking systems (ATS), streamlining the hiring process and eliminating the friction of converting data into a new system.

About Premier Virtual:

Recognized among the“Top 100 Companies to Work for in Florida,” Premier Virtual is a multifunctional software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed to bridge the gap between technology and human interaction. Founded in 2019 by Steve Edwards, a longtime recruiter and industry pioneer, the company enables organizations to host virtual job fairs and online hiring events more efficiently and effectively. To date, Premier Virtual's platform has powered over 7,000 virtual hiring events, which has helped more than 70,000 companies connect with over one million job seekers, nationwide. The company has worked with higher education institutions, government entities, nonprofits, workforce development agencies, health systems and more across the country.

About Careerminds Group Inc.:

Careerminds was founded in 2008 as a contemporary provider of global outplacement services. Careerminds combines cutting-edge AI job search technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching for all job levels across any geographic location around the world. Their modern approach allows the company to deliver industry-leading metrics that result in job seekers landing in new jobs in an average of less than 12 weeks. For more information, visit .

CONTACT:

Lisa Hagendorf

Centerpiece Public Relations

