CE Noticias Financieras: Correction

( MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) Correction: The CE Noticias Financieras article dated October 13, 2023 entitled, Seoul believes that Pyongyang has deported many North Koreans from China, contains a spelling error. The Unification Ministry spokesperson named should read Koo Byoung-Sam.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.