Presight And Intelligent Security Systems Sign Mou To Fuel Innovations In Smart And Safe City Projects

Presight, the region's leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New Jersey based Intelligent Security Systems (ISS), a global leader in video analytics system development.

This strategic collaboration, which was formalized with a signing ceremony on the Presight stand at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 in Dubai, marks a significant step towards harnessing the potential of these two industry leaders, paving the way for the entities to join forces in enhancing video analytics capabilities, and enabling them to work together on transformative projects in the areas of Smart City and Safe City initiatives.

By combining Presight's expertise in big data analytics powered by generative AI, with ISS' proven track record in video analytics in the Americas, the partnership will enable public and private sector entities across North and South America, MENA and Central Asia as well to make better decisions for the safety and well-being of their citizens and stakeholders.

Richard Burns, Chairman of ISS, said:“We are thrilled to be partnering and going to market with Presight. Our City and State end users have been asking us for data intelligence and visualization solutions and we've come across none better in the world than Presight's.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, added: Our collaboration with ISS is a remarkable milestone that will unlock new possibilities in the realms of Smart and Safe City projects. With this technology partnership, we aim to create solutions that provide the highest levels of AI-enabled public safety solutions to our customers.”

About Presight:

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region's leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

About ISS:

ISS is a pioneer and innovator in the world of intelligent video solutions. The ISS SecurOS® platform is recognized globally as one of the most robust and flexible video management platforms available. ISS was among the very first firms to write algorithms for video analytics nearly two decades ago- a lead it has not lost and where it continues to innovate with advanced neural network and AI methodologies. ISS has been engaged in over 250,000 deployments with over 3,000,000 cameras worldwide. The company's main areas of success have been in Safe/Smart City, Intelligent Transportation Solutions and in Critical Infrastructure. ISS holds more than 35 patents and trademarks and believes that constant innovation is the only guarantee of“future proofing.”

