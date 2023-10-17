Global Future Councils Address Innovative Solutions To Climate Change

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Participants in the Global Future Councils Annual Meeting, organized in partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), addressed how innovation can help the world achieve its climate goals.

Under the councils' Environment and Climate pillar, experts discussed challenges and how the government and private sectors can unite to help society become more sustainable, including balancing affordability, energy security and sustainability.

The Future of Nature and Security Council reviewed innovative ideas to boost global efforts to achieve sustainable development goals related to the environment. Council members discussed ways to reduce risks associated with climate change and touched on the global best practices in this field.

Participants in the Future of Net Zero Living Council noted that Scope 3 emissions are responsible for more than 80 percent of the world's carbon footprint, making them critical to address. The council discussed steps that can drive a qualitative shift in climate action and reduce emissions.

Members of the Future of Energy Transition Council discussed global developments brought on by energy and climate crises, in addition to the impact of inflation and geopolitical tensions on the energy transition. The council discussed ways to support the energy transition while at the same time supporting energy security.

The Future of Clean Air Council addressed how air pollution is impacting societies. It highlighted important global data showing how air pollution can reduce life expectancy by around 5 years in the most heavily polluted areas. Council members discussed mechanisms that support progress towards achieving World Health Organization guidelines. These include monitoring air quality, modelling, evidence-based policies, and open governance. The council also discussed technologies to address air pollution.

The Future of Food and Water Security Council discussed ways to reduce risks to food and water security, especially as populations increase and both arable land and potable water dwindle. It discussed opportunities to achieve sustainable food and water security, with the global population set to hit 8.5 billion by 2025.

The Future of Philanthropy for Climate and Nature Council focused on creating new models for cooperation. It looked at initiative that stimulate green investments.

The Future of Responsible Resource Use Council highlighted the importance of governments, industries and communities working together to achieve net zero. Council members discussed several sustainable ways of meeting growing demand for metals needed to manufacture batteries used in electric cars, renewable energy solutions and consumer electronic devices.