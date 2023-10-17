Cable Glands Market Expected To Reach $4.5 Billion By 2032 | Registering A CAGR Of 6.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A cable gland also known as a cord grip, strain relief, cable connector, or fitting is intended to attach and secure the end of an electrical cable to the equipment. The major factors that favor market growth include an increase in government initiatives to improve connectivity within regions, growth in the construction industry worldwide, and a rise in energy demand levels globally coupled with the surge in population. However, the volatile raw material prices are expected to hinder market growth in the near future.

The cable glands market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Cable glands, also known as cable connectors or cable fittings, are devices used to securely attach and seal cables to equipment, enclosures, or surfaces while providing protection against environmental factors such as dust, moisture, and other contaminants which is expected to drive the cable glands market share. They are commonly used in various industries including electrical, telecommunications, manufacturing, and construction. The primary purpose of cable glands is to create a tight and secure connection between a cable and the equipment or enclosure it is being connected to. The rise in the adoption of cable grands in oil and gas, mining is expected to boost the cable glands market growth in the near future.

This helps prevent the cable from being pulled or twisted, which can damage the cable itself or the connections within. In addition, cable glands help maintain the integrity of the enclosure or equipment by sealing out moisture, dust, and other potentially harmful substances. Cable glands are available in various materials such as metal, plastic, or rubber, depending on the specific application and environmental conditions. Furthermore, Cable glands ensure safety by containing any potential electrical hazards which boosts the cable glands market size in the near future.

As per the cable glands market forecast, the future of cable glands looks promising as the product is expected to play a dominant role in the oil and gas and power sector. Several developments have been undertaken by numerous government organizations to improve the network infrastructure of their regions, thereby increasing the demand for data transmission cables and accessories which boosts the cable glands market trends in the forecast period. New data centers have been set up worldwide owing to the rapid growth of the IT sector which requires cables and cable glands in bulk quantities and is expected to create global cable glands market opportunities.

Cable glands consist of several components, including a gland body, a locknut or fixing nut, a sealing ring or gasket, and in some cases, additional accessories like a strain relief component. Cable glands come in various sizes and types to accommodate different cable diameters, types of cables (such as armored cables or non-armored cables), and levels of protection required. Proper selection of the appropriate cable gland for a given application is crucial to ensure the safety, functionality, and longevity of the connected equipment and cables.

The cable glands market is segmented into type, end user, cable type, material, sealing technique, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into industrial and hazardous. By hazardous type, the market is further divided into increased safety, flameproof, EMC, and others. On the basis of end-users, it is divided into oil & gas, mining, aerospace and defense, manufacturing & processing, chemicals, and others. On the basis of cable type, it is classified into armored and unarmored. On the basis of material, it is classified into brass, stainless steel, plastic & nylon, and others. On the basis of the sealing technique, it is classified into no seal, inner seal, and outer seal. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Analysis:

The Cable Glands industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Cable Glands market include,

Key Findings Of The Study:

- On the basis of type, the hazardous segment grew with the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period

- On the basis of end-users, the oil and gas segment held a market share of more than 25% in 2022 in terms of revenue

- On the basis of cable type, the armored segment held the market share above 70% in 2022 in terms of revenue

- On the basis of material, the plastic /nylon segment grew with the highest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period

- On the basis of sealing technique, the brass segment held the market share above 50% in 2022 in terms of revenue

- On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region grew with the highest CAGR of 7.1% in 2023-2032

