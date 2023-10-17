Carrie Alexander Colella Releases Communication: The Heart Of Organizational Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carrie Alexander Colella Unveils "Communication: The Heart of Organizational Leadership" - Igniting the Power of Partnership in Employee Voices

UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author Carrie Alexander Colella introduces her latest book, "Communication: The Heart of Organizational Leadership ," aimed at shedding light on the critical role of employee input in strengthening company practices. Colella's work highlights the transformative power of listening to employee experiences and the positive impact it can have on a company's quality, productivity, and outcomes.With a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in Psychology from the University of West Georgia, followed by a Master of Social Work degree from Howard University in Washington DC, Colella brings a wealth of academic expertise to her writing. Her journey culminated in a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Argosy University in Washington DC in 2013.Drawing from her extensive career in Human Services and Child Welfare, spanning over two decades, Colella recognizes the invaluable role of employers' listening to those who do the work in meeting the needs of families in crisis. She believes that the same principle applies in the workplace, where engaging with employees and understanding their experiences is essential for informed decision-making and policy improvement.Colella's passion for advocating employee input in organizational leadership inspired her to delve deeper into this concept, culminating in the creation of "Communication: The Heart of Organizational Leadership.""I believe that policy-makers and business owners must become acutely aware of their employees' commitment to achieving company goals. Employees are not just workers; they are partners in the company's mission. It's crucial to revisit policies and practices to include employee input," says Colella."Communication: The Heart of Organizational Leadership" is a thought-provoking exploration of how effective communication and genuine listening can enhance a company's performance, foster employee engagement, raise employee morale and drive sustainable success.For readers seeking a fresh perspective on leadership and organizational leadership, Corella's book offers valuable insights and actionable strategies. Whether you are a policy-maker, business owner, or a professional looking to enhance leadership skills, this book serves as a practical guide to achieving excellence through communication.To learn more about Carrie Alexander Colella and her book, "Communication: The Heart of Organizational Leadership," please visit her website at .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 888-800-1803

email us here