Readers Rated George Kazacoff's Dangerous Theatre Five Stars In Book Reviews

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / --A PageTurner Press and Media release, curtains are lifted as Dangerous Theatre : The Federal Theatre Project as a Forum for New Plays takes the center stage. This book by George Kazacoff garnered a landslide five-star ratings from its readers' reviews.It is a showcase of the full package of The Federal Theatre Project that influenced theatre directing and staging and artists' approach to social issues. It displays a thorough and comprehensive picture of how playwrights are received by general audiences and critics.As Glenn Loney of The Graduate School and University Center of the City University of New York wrote,“In Dangerous Theatre, Kazacoff reveals who the subsidized playwrights were, what kind of plays they wrote and how they related to the Depression Era, and most importantly, how they were received by Federal Theatre readers and American audiences when they were performed.”This book covers a wealth of invaluable information about the little-known theatre scene, especially the activities of the various organizations of The Federal Theatre Project. Richard Schechner of New York University spoke highly of it. He expressed that The Federal Theatre Project“showed how public support for the performing arts can foster good art and lively debate while maintaining strong links to things that matter to masses of people: jobs, housing, peace, food, and family relations. George Kazacoff's study of how the FTP provided places for new plays to be tested is an important contribution not only to theatre scholarship but to American history.”In her Readers' Favorite book review, Emily Jane Hills Orford summarized the Dangerous Theatre: The Federal Theatre Project as a Forum for New Plays as an intense look at the history of The Federal Theatre Project and the impact it had on American theatre. She adds,“The author provides a conclusive look behind the scenes of the works produced under this project and the magnitude of its productions across the country. He analyses and argues the merits of the project's intentions and what it actually accomplished, explaining in great detail how effective, or ineffective, the project was in promoting new plays.”George Kazacoff creatively used Dangerous Theatre: The Federal Theatre Project as a Forum for New Plays as a platform to persuade regular theatregoers. You will learn that Hallie Flanagan was right when she quoted,“The theatre, when it's good, is always dangerous,” when you read this book. It is available in paperback and e-book copies and is ready to be delivered to your doorstep when you order them at .

