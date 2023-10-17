2024 Denver International Spirits Competition Now Accepting Entries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Denver International Spirits Competition Logo

2024 DISC Packaging and Design Contest Logo

Senior Judge Nicolas Post Evaluates Bourbon with a Neat Glass

- Christopher J Davies, CEOBROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Media ContactChristopher J. DaviesMobile: (720) 302-3666October 17, 20232024 Denver International Spirits Competition Now Accepting EntriesAmerica's best-valued international spirits competition offers 2023 early bird incentives.BROOMFIELD, Colorado - Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced that the 13th Annual Denver International Spirits Competition will occur from March 2 to 10, 2024. This double-blind competition is judged by certified spirits specialists, seasoned buyers, mixologists, sommeliers, and master distillers.The Denver International Spirits Competition is recognized as one of the world's premier international spirits Competitions. Now in its thirteenth year, the DISC has grown by double digits annually. The competition accepts spirits in more than 125 categories and is judged double-blind by a seasoned team of certified spirits specialists and experienced buyers. The DISC uses a proprietary evaluation form and a 100-point scale to score entries. The judging team exclusively uses the NEAT TM Ultimate Spirits Evaluation Glass.There are more than 4,650 licensed distilleries, 1,500 merchant bottle brands in the US, and more than 10,000 International distilleries. The DISC provides significant marketing benefits to winners, including physical die-cast award medals and judges' notes, which help brands improve their products.Winners' Benefits Include:- Handsome die-cast medals provided to all winners.- Royalty-free digital medal art provided within 24 hours of the winner's announcement.- Actual scores and judge's notes (provided upon request).- Follow-up article in Wine Country International® MagazineOnline Entries -Accepted now through February 21, 2024. Early bird incentives in 2023.For additional info, DENVERSPIRITSCOMP or call (303) 665-0855###Attn Editors:High-resolution professional photos are available upon request.Please view Wine Country Network's photo galleries online here:Contact: Christopher J Davies:Additional Information2024 Denver International Spirits Competition- 2023 Entry Fee: $450- 2024 Entry Fee: $500-Bottles required: 2-700/750 ml.-Cans needed: 8-12 ozSpirits Competition Online Entries Link:2024 DISC Packaging and Design ContestEntry Fee: $200-Bottles required: 1-700/750 of each Single or Series entry-Cans needed: 8-12 oz of each Single or Series entryPackaging and Design Contest:Important Deadlines:- Online Entries by February 21, 2024- Samples Delivered: January 8 to February 26, 2024Samples Shipping Address:Wine Country Network, Inc (DISC)390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350Broomfield, CO 80021Tel. (303) 665-0855DENVERSPIRTSCOMP

