Non-Profit Empowerher® Expands Services To All Children Of Parent Loss And Rebrands To Empower

- Cara BelvinBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- empowerHER®, the nonprofit organization founded by Boston native Cara Belvin, has rebranded and will now be known as Empower , signaling an expansion of the organization's initial mission and broadening the organization's reach to serve ALL children who have experienced the loss of a parent.As the organization expands its scope, Belvin and her team are out to support children and young adults, regardless of gender, cope with parent loss by connecting them with adult Mentors who can relate to their loss and hosting events to build a supportive community . With the inclusion of all children, not just young girls, they are amplifying their mission: to empower children who have experienced parent loss, building a unique, uplifting community defined by shared experience and connection.Cara Belvin, Empower Founder and CEO, says of the changes:“This rebrand is so critical to our organization. We have been serving girls and young women who have experienced the profound loss of their mothers since our inception, and today we proudly serve all children and young adults who've lost a parent. For years, families have asked why we did not serve all children of any parent loss and the answer was simply a lack of resources. However, with a recent transformational $1 million gift from The Hale Family, our vision to become more gender-inclusive became a reality.”Cara's story was her inspiration. Cara's mom, Kit, died of breast cancer when Cara was just 9 years old. This loss left her desperate to meet other girls like her. Cara's extended family and friends assisted in filling the void left behind by this profound loss and Empower was formed out of the gratitude she felt for all the layers of support her family received growing up. The new inclusive name preserves Empower's history and underpins its evolution. It speaks clearly to the unique support Empower can offer and is representative of an empathetic and uplifting story about navigating grief. The rebrand will not change the core of Empower - it will embrace it and act as a megaphone to amplify its message.For more information on Empower, please visit our website atAbout EmpowerEmpower was founded in 2013 by Boston native, Cara Belvin, with a very specific mission-to empower, support and connect girls and young women who have experienced the loss of their mother. Today, Empower serves hundreds of children and young adults across the globe and offers group events designed to build a supportive community and a one-on-one mentor program with positive role models from the community. Empower operates with a lean staff and thousands of volunteers, and all programs remain at no charge to the family.

