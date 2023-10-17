Outset Medical, Inc.: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset Medical" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: OM ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On July 7, 2023, Outset Medical made a public disclosure stating that it had received a Warning Letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The letter pointed out that certain materials on the company's website were promoting the use of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), which is a treatment modality not currently indicated for the Tablo Hemodialysis System. Additionally, the FDA noted that the TabloCart with Prefiltration requires prior 510(k) clearance for marketing authorization.

As a consequence of this news, Outset Medical's stock price declined by $1.20, representing a 5.9% decrease, and the shares closed at $19.26 per share on July 10, 2023. This decline in stock value resulted in financial losses for investors.

