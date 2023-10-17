The Joyfully Growntm Commitment Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Joyfully Grown branding

The Joyfully Grown Commitment

Renewable energy information in the Joyfully Grown Commitment Report

Leading Fruit Brand Releases 1st Annual Sustainability & Social Responsibility Report

- - Cass Gebbers, 4th Generation GrowerCHELAN, WA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leading apple, cherry and pear producer Chelan FreshTM announces the release of their first annual Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report, the Joyfully Grown TM Commitment Report, First Edition.The report is broken into three sections - Our Food, Our Planet and Our People. Fifty pages of data, statistics,“Did You Knows?” and plenty of stunning pictures break down just what goes into growing, harvesting and packing the delicious varieties under the Joyfully GrownTM brand.From composting to pollinator protection, carbon sequestration to controlled-atmosphere storage, women in agriculture to the Special Olympics and the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the report is information-rich, fascinating and just plain fun to read.Many of their growers are 4th and even 5th generation farmers who are dedicated to producing the most delicious, consistent and high-quality fruit each year, while caring for and tending the land that will pass to the next generation. Sustainable, earth-friendly and innovative, these growers are constantly looking for ways to use science, technology and compassion to improve growing practices, increase sustainability, and give back to the community and the world.“I find joy in farming the same land my great-grandfather started farming in 1912 and sharing those memories, the hard work and all that goes into it with my kids.” - Eric Borton, 3rd Generation Grower.“Joyfully GrownTM, to me, encompasses being a good steward of the land, feeding people you will never meet a nutritious piece of fruit, and being able to sustain your family and your employees' families for future generations.”- Cass Gebbers, 4th Generation Grower.Fruit under the Joyfully GrownTM label includes apples, cherries and pears. The Joyfully Grown OrganicTM label includes apples and pears.See the full Joyfully GrownTM Commitment Report here.For more information, please visit , or come see our booth 2297 at The Global Produce and Floral Show October 19-21, 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.About Chelan FreshChelan Fresh is a fruit marketing company representing multi-generational family growers who annually ship over 20 million boxes of premium apples, pears, cherries and several stone fruit varieties, including their exclusive SugarBee® and RockitTM apple varieties, for demanding domestic and international markets. Their fruit is grown primarily in North Central Washington where ample sunshine, gentle mountain slopes, fertile valleys, and cool crisp air combine with the waters of the mighty Columbia River for ideal growing conditions.

