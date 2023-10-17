Sue Ellen Cox, MD, Makes Generous Donation To The ASDS Legacy Circle

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schaumburg, IL, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During her reign as President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) in 2021-22, Sue Ellen Cox, MD, created the Legacy Circle as an avenue for members to give back to ASDS through their estate planning. The program recognizes its most generous and loyal member donors who support the longevity of dermatologic surgery.

Dr. Cox recently committed $300,000 to the Legacy Circle - a Tier 3 contribution that includes a yearly anniversary gift, memorial gift, preceptorship award and educational scholarship in the member's honor.

“The education, relationships and opportunities I've had through ASDS have truly built my career, and ASDS has been, by far, the single most important external factor in my success,” said Dr. Cox .“I am blessed to have a career I love, and ASDS has been instrumental throughout it by providing invaluable structure, guidance and relationships. I want the next generation of dermatologic surgeons, and all those that follow, to have the same opportunity.”

For over 25 years, Dr. Cox has been a pioneer in dermatology, having held many leadership roles that advance the practice of aesthetic dermatology. Throughout her career, she has taught hundreds of dermatology residents, authored and contributed to more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, served on numerous committees and Boards of Directors for professional organizations and frequently lectured about her extensive clinical research findings for international audiences.

Dermatologic surgery is one of the most innovative medical specialties today. ASDS members have pioneered safe, in-office procedures that are saving lives by diagnosing and treating potentially deadly skin cancers earlier and more successfully and are giving patients more effective treatments for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures to help them look and feel their best. Committing to the ASDS Legacy Circle ensures future dermatologic surgeons will continue their innovative work.

With four tiers of giving, ASDS members can plan for a future gift without giving up any assets during their lifetime. The program's success will ensure that the Society endures, grows and guides the aspirations of future generations of dermatologic surgeons.



Tier 1 is for members who commit to a gift $50,000 to $100,000. They will receive a yearly anniversary gift to recognize their commitment.

Tier 2 is for members who commit to a gift $100,001 to $200,000. In addition to the yearly anniversary gift, members' families will receive a memorial gift at the time of their passing.

Tier 3 is for members who commit to a gift $200,001 to $300,000. They will receive the benefits from Tiers 1 and 2, plus a named cosmetic or reconstructive preceptorship award in their honor. Tier 4 is for members who commit to a gift over $300,000. They will receive the benefits from Tiers 1, 2 and 3, as well as a named educational scholarship in their honor.

Learn more at plannedgiving or contact Tara Azzano, ASDS Chief Development and Industry Relations Officer, at 847-956-9128 or .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients' skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds .

