Aero-Mark MRO, LLC (AMRO) Unveils A Thrilling New Identity: Introducing Fairhope Aerospace, LLC (FHA)

Component Repair Facility in Fairhope, Alabama

FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aero-mark MRO, LLC (AMRO) is thrilled to announce a pivotal transformation within our organization. Effective November 1st, 2023, Aero-mark MRO, LLC (AMRO), previously operating as Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), will unveil its new identity as Aero-mark MRO, LLC (AMRO) doing business as Fairhope Aerospace, LLC (FHA).

This significant development marks a momentous turning point in our company's history. The component repair facility, which has been based in Fairhope, Alabama, and was formerly a division of CAS, has now successfully transitioned into a standalone entity under the new brand, Fairhope Aerospace, LLC (FHA). FHA will continue to uphold the same exceptional standards of quality, excellence, and innovation under the same management team as was synonymous with the CAS Component division. With a renewed focus on our core values and a steadfast commitment to serving the aviation industry, Fairhope Aerospace is poised to soar to even greater heights in the marketplace.

"We are excited to announce a significant milestone in our journey as we transition from CAS' Components division to Fairhope Aerospace. This change reflects our commitment to innovation, growth, and better serving our valued customers,” said Chris Solomon, General Manager of Aero-mark MRO, LLC (AMRO).“With Fairhope Aerospace, we look forward to reaching new heights of excellence, continuing to deliver outstanding products and services, and forging strong partnerships within the aerospace industry.”

The transition to Fairhope Aerospace, LLC (FHA) is an exciting step forward for Aero-mark MRO, LLC (AMRO) and its commitment to delivering exceptional aviation services. As a subsidiary of CAS, Fairhope Aerospace consistently demonstrated its exceptional capabilities and commitment to serving the aviation industry. The rebranding initiative represents a strategic move to align resources and focus directly on the unique needs and opportunities of Fairhope Aerospace as a standalone. It is important to note that Fairhope Aerospace, LLC (FHA) will remain 100% owned by Aero-mark, LLC, a distinguished private investment firm with a rich history of supporting and advancing the aviation sector.

About AMRO dba Fairhope Aerospace, LLC:

Fairhope Aerospace, LLC is an FAA Repair Station established in 2011 that is staffed by world-class A&P mechanics who hold the FAA Diamond Award. We specialize in component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for pneumatic, fluid power, and electro-mechanical systems. Our commitment to safety, quality, integrity, teamwork, customization, and technology helps us provide exceptional service to our customers. We also have in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities to develop proactive responses to challenges affecting our customers' systems.

