LOCAL REALTOR AWARDED SRS DESIGNATION

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- John Myers, owner & qualifying broker with Myers & Myers Real Estate , has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country. The SRS is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI ) and is an official credential of the National Association of REALTORS ®. (YOUR FIRST NAME) joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the SRS designation. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in seller representation, demonstrate significant seller representation experience and expertise, and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.Myers & Myers Real Estate is a top-performing real estate company headquartered in Albuquerque New Mexico since 2010. We work with homebuyers, sellers, and real estate investors to help them achieve their real estate goalsSRS is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on representing the real estate seller. Formerly the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS. You may contact REBI by calling 800-621-8738, e-mailing , or visiting REBInstitute.

