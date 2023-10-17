Dr. Luis Noguerol's Leadership In Cybersecurity Receives Five-Star Ratings In Book Reviews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / --A PageTurner Press and Media publication, Leadership In Cybersecurity ; Sweet Talkers' Effect was graded with five-star ratings in its book reviews in Readers' Favorite.It is without doubt that the pace of today's world is just one click away. Information and digital technology has become an integral part of our lifestyle. Decades ago, people had it tough with information storage and transfer. Floppy disks, compact discs (CDs), flash drives, and more were a thing in the early twenties, but data storage is becoming more convenient in this age of information technology. The shift of information storage through information technology (IT) tools has provided an easier way of storing confidential data. But with these new information technologies comes the exponential growth of electronic crime. A very useful case study then came in for aid. Grace Masso recommends Leadership In Cybersecurity; Sweet Talkers' Effect in her Readers' Favorite review because it is a book“with a message that is both timely and urgent, one that addresses a perceived need and that will bring value to both organizational leaders and readers who are curious about cybersecurity.”Cybersecurity has always been a concern in businesses, but with the sudden influx of virtual workspaces, it is even more critical-especially for businesses that are dependent on technology and online activities. These kinds of businesses are exposed to fraudulent activities and serious consequences resulting from electronic data leakage. Enterprise leaders are responsible to be knowledgeable of existing and potential risks associated with these recently developed information technologies as a security measure for any form of electronic data leakage. As Grace Masso also stated in her book review in Readers' Favorite,“Leaders need to do their homework and understand what really matters in safely providing cybersecurity leadership that ensures the protection of data, employees, and organizations.” Enterprise leaders' lack of understanding about online security will leave their businesses wide open for attacks and manipulation as their attitude toward cyberattacks reflect knowledge gaps, discrepancies, and organizational disputes.Dr. Luis O. Noguerol educates us on how to build a stronger cybersecurity or protection of our electronic data in his book without getting us lost in technical jargon. As depicted by Tammy Ruggles in his book review in Readers' Favorite,“Leadership In Cybersecurity; Sweet Talkers' Effect by Dr. Noguerol is a much-needed self-help book in today's cyber-vulnerable world.” While Grace Masso summarizes in her Readers' Favorite, saying,“This book explores cybersecurity leadership and underlines traits that competent leaders need to cultivate, the decision-making process they need to pursue, and a culture that enables employees to be more responsible when handling data and a lot more.”Additionally, Vincent Dublado encourages more the future readers of this book in his review in Readers' Favorite as it“answers how leaders of small businesses influence employees concerning electronic data security at company level; you do not have to be tech-savvy to keep up with Noguerol's ideas.”“Leadership In Cybersecurity; Sweet Talkers' Effect is highly recommended to individuals-especially to key players in small businesses-who wish to ensure the survival of their businesses, protect their businesses against cybercrime, and discover what to do and what to avoid when it comes to cybersecurity leadership,” says Foluso Falaye in his Readers' Favorite book review. Order your hardback or ebook copy of this business book at .

Jen

PageTurner Press and Media



