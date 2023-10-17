The Society For Diversity To Host 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired For Success On October 19-20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This year's theme, Wired for Success, explores how organizations can create inclusive workplaces that empower neurodivergent individuals

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Society for Diversity is pleased to announce its upcoming 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired for Success, a virtual event occurring on October 19-20, 2023. The summit brings together experts, allies, and advocates to explore how organizations can create more inclusive and equitable environments for neurodivergent individuals.Globally, the concept of neurodiversity has been elevated in conversations about product design, website development, communications, caregiving, and campus life. Neurodiversity isn't a medical term, condition, diagnosis, or stereotype. In fact, neurodiversity may not be noticeable, depending on how the person manages interactions with others, their therapy, or medications. Individuals who are neurodivergent have differences in the way that their brains work, and diverse brain functioning may show up along a linear spectrum. For example, neurodiverse individuals may see patterns that may not be obvious to others; they may solve complex problems with varying degrees of creativity; or they may be able to memorize important facts or data. While different brain functioning adds unique talents and perspectives to the workplace, neurodiverse individuals can also face significant challenges. No two individuals are alike, even if they both have autism, dyslexia, ADHD, and/or other neurological conditions. Some employers operate with the same inflexible approach to neurodiversity because they place responsibility for accommodations on the individual, they take a one-size fits all approach, or they make assumptions about a person's abilities. Instead, employers must have strong disability support systems and an accessible environment, as well as a management team that understands the value of including a range of stakeholders with different ways of functioning. This may require using a variety of tools to communicate, understanding caregiving challenges, updating operations policies/procedures, and avoiding value-based labels such as "high functioning" or "gifted."According to the University of Connecticut Center for Neurodiversity and Employment Innovation,“unemployment for neurodivergent adults runs as high as 30-40% which is three times the rate for people with a disability, and eight times the rate for people without a disability.” Neurodivergent employees are oftentimes underemployed, or fill lower skills positions. This means that companies across the globe may be missing a valuable pool of talented applicants and staff.Additionally, individuals who are neurodivergent often thrive in online spaces. Organizations can be more intentional about: (1) distinguishing between accommodations and accessibility, (2) offering different types of customer support and resources, (3) designing products that are flexible, as well as (4) ensuring that online spaces are safe and respectful. Leah Smiley, President of the Society for Diversity says, "Neurodiversity can be a competitive advantage. The purpose is the Summit is to ensure that employers understand the challenges and opportunities that abound for being more effective in the workplace and marketplace."The 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired for Success will explore neurodiversity in team management, innovation, accessibility, and user experience as well as neurodiversity's intersectionality with disability. Through its speakers and panelists, the summit seeks to:- Share amazing stories and unique lived experiences of neurodiverse individuals for purposes of creativity, accessibility, and user experience enhancements.- Strengthen organizations' ability to attract, develop, include, engage, and retain neurodiverse/neurodivergent individuals and/or people with disabilities.- Ensure that caregivers are not invisible and design a flexible environment that can accommodate a variety of needs.- Foster bias-free environments where neurodiverse individuals can thrive at school/work and enhance their skills while maintaining an authentic identity.- Maximize the potential and effectiveness of neurodivergent and neurotypical leaders.- Increase the knowledge of neurotypical staff by providing new ideas for learning, information-sharing, and allyship.- Cultivate belonging and a sense of community for neurodivergent employees in the workplace.The summit is open to all who are interested in learning more about neurodiversity and how to create more inclusive workplaces. It is especially relevant for DEI professionals, HR business partners, supervisors, resource group leaders, and anyone who wishes to positively impact the lives of neurodivergent individuals. Smiley adds,“Reframing Diversity efforts to include neurodivergent individuals can enable creative problem-solving, advance revolutionary ideas, and help foster better customer relationships. The 2023 Neurodiversity Summit is an excellent opportunity to learn how to create more neuro-inclusive workplaces that empower neurodiverse teams and prepare organizations for a future where Diversity is normalized beyond the traditional concepts of race, gender, and sexual orientation.”To learn more about the 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired for Success and to register, please visit .

